La huelga vuelve por Navidad. CCOO ha convocado dos jornadas de paros en Renfe y Adif para los próximos días 21 de diciembre y 7 de enero, con lo que coincidirán así con la operación salida y la operación retorno de las vacaciones de Navidad, según ha informado el sindicato.
Estos parones se suman al que este mismo sindicato tiene convocado entre los interventores de los trenes este jueves, día 14. También se añaden a los paros parciales a los que el Sindicato de Circulación llama a secundar a los controladores ferroviarios este jueves 13 y los días 21 y 28. De esta forma, el día 21 de diciembre, en plena operación salida de Navidad, coincidirán la huelga de CCOO y los paros parciales del personal de gestión de la circulación.
En el caso de CCOO, con su convocatoria, protesta por la fata de generación de empleo neto en las compañías ferroviarias públicas. Se trata de una reivindicación similar a la del Sindicato de Circulación, que también reclama más personal para este colectivo dependiente de Adif.
CCOO exige a Renfe y Adif la puesta en marcha de un plan plurianual de recursos humanos "que permita renovar y rejuvenecer sus plantillas, así como su reequilibrio de género", dado que, según sus datos, las mujeres apenas representan un 13% del personal de estas compañías.
