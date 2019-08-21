La Policía Local de Ibiza ha imputado un delito penal, por conducción temeraria, al conductor de un Ferrari que paseaba con una mujer desnuda en el capó del coche en la noche del pasado lunes, ha informado el Consistorio ibicenco en un comunicado.
Los hechos quedaron registrados en un vídeo que se ha viralizado en las redes sociales, en el que se puede observar cómo el conductor, residente en Ibiza y nacido en 1977, sale de la Marina Ibiza en dirección a la avenida Juan Carlos I, en el Paseo Marítimo de Ibiza, con una mujer desnuda sobre el deportivo rojo.
Tras la investigación, los agentes han localizado al conductor que será citado a un juicio rápido y se enfrenta a un presunto delito contra la seguridad vial por conducción temeraria y por poner en riesgo la vida de otras personas.
Desde el Ayuntamiento destacan que podría significar multas económicas y la retirada del carné de conducir
El Ayuntamiento de Ibiza destaca que estos presuntos delitos podrían significar, en función de la decisión judicial, multas económicas y la retirada del carné de conducir. En la investigación, también se ha tomado declaración como testigo al taxista que conducía detrás del Ferrari, grabando la escena con el móvil.
El Consistorio de Vila ha formulado una denuncia administrativa contra el taxista por infracción del reglamento general de circulación por conducir utilizando el móvil, con una propuesta de retirada de tres puntos del carnet de conducir.
El Ayuntamiento ha calificado los hechos de "lamentables” y “denigrantes” y ha resaltado que incumplen "claramente la ordenanza cívica", si bien prevalece la denuncia penal interpuesta.
