Igualdad reformará la Ley contra la Violencia de Género de 2004 para blindar el Pacto de Estado

madrid
El Ministerio de Igualdad que dirige Irene Montero planea reformar la Ley contra la Violencia de Género aprobada en 2004 para blindar el Pacto de Estado, cuya vigencia acaba en septiembre de 2022.
Hace ya tiempo que el Ministerio de Igualdad trabaja para convertir en permanente el Pacto de Estado contra la violencia de género. De hecho, la ministra, Irene Montero, ya anunció este objetivo en una comparecencia en el Senado el pasado mes de mayo: anunció la puesta en marcha de una estrategia estatal para combatir las violencias machistas entre 2022 y 2025. Esta iniciativa, explicó entonces Montero, tiene como objetivo "fortalecer el Pacto de Estado y ampliar la respuesta holística e interdisciplinar frente a todas las formas de violencias machistas".
Transcurridos unos meses, Igualdad ha terminado de pergeñar su estrategia y buscará el mayor consenso posible con fuerzas políticas del Congreso y del Senado con la intención de lograr la unanimidad necesaria y así incluir la permanencia del Pacto de Estado en la reforma de la Ley contra la Violencia de Género.
Con esta iniciativa, Igualad pretende institucionalizar cuanto antes y convertir en permanente una medida que de momento no tiene vigencia más allá de septiembre de 2022. El departamento que encabeza Montero considera que es el momento de "fortalecer" el Pacto de Estado contra la violencia de género "a nivel social, político e institucional", según ha podido saber Público, y cree que hacerlo a través de la reforma de la ley de 2004 es lo mejor.
Igualdad considera que la lucha contra la violencia machista no puede depender de colores políticos o del Gobierno de turno. Además, cree que debe que la lucha contra la violencia de género debe ser "uno de los grandes consensos de Estado".
