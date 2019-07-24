Público
Incendio El Berrueco El incendio en El Berrueco evoluciona favorablemente y se reabre la M-127

En el incendio, iniciado la noche del martes y que ha obligado al desalojo preventivo de algunas viviendas diseminadas por la zona, los efectivos de emergencias han trabajado con maquinaria pesada abriendo caminos para estabilizar el perímetro.

Imagen del incendio | EFE

El incendio forestal que afecta a una zona arbolada del término municipal de El Berrueco, Madrid, permanece activo, pero su evolución es favorable, lo que ha posibilitado reabrir la carretera M-127.

Según ha informado un portavoz de Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112, en el incendio, iniciado la noche del martes y que ha obligado al desalojo preventivo de algunas viviendas diseminadas por la zona, los efectivos de emergencias trabajan con maquinaria pesada abriendo caminos para estabilizar el perímetro.

El fuego obligó a las autoridades a activar el nivel 1 del protocolo de emergencia y al corte de la carretera M-127, que ya ha sido abierta, aunque se recomienda circular con precaución. Portavoces del 112 indicaron que han conseguido evitar que el fuego se propague hacia municipios cercanos o urbanizaciones colindantes, aunque se desalojaron algunas viviendas en el interior de la zona forestal.

El 112 ha señalado que el fuerte viento y las tormentas que se han producido por la zona han hecho que el fuego cambie de dirección, lo que ha dificultado las labores de extinción por parte de las 23 dotaciones de los Bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid y Agentes Forestales desplazados al lugar. Por el momento no hay ningún herido ni vivienda afectada por el fuego.

