Los cuarenta vecinos desalojados el sábado por la tarde de sus viviendas y que han pasado la noche en un polideportivo de El Ronquillo (Sevilla) por la cercanía de las llamas de un incendio forestal registrado en la zona han sido autorizados a volver a sus casas al quedar estabilizado el fuego desde las 10.20 horas de este domingo.
Durante toda la noche han continuado los trabajos de extinción para atacar el fuego que permanece activo aunque su evolución es favorable, según ha informado el servicio de coordinación de emergencias 112 Andalucía. La dirección técnica de extinción del incendio forestal que afecta a un paraje de El Ronquillo ha dado por estabilizado el fuego y ahora trabaja en su control.
Con la estabilización ha sido desactivado el nivel 1 de emergencias por lo que las personas que permanecían desalojadas y que han pasado la noche en un polideportivo municipal ya pueden volver a sus viviendas.
Con las primeras luces de este domingo se han incorporado tres medios aéreos que han realizado un vuelo de reconocimiento para ver la situación y, a partir de ahí, trabajar sobre los puntos calientes. También se ha empleado un dron para el reconocimiento del incendio.
Según informa el servicio Emergencias 112 Andalucía, el Ayuntamiento del El Ronquillo ha habilitado el polideportivo municipal para albergar a las personas que lo necesiten. Unas cuarenta personas han pasado la noche allí.
Por otra parte, algunos vecinos de la zona han decidido abandonar sus viviendas de forma voluntaria en prevención.
