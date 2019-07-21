Público
Incendio Forestal Controlado el incendio de Puertollano tras la movilización de más de 300 personas

El incendio aún no se da por extinguido, pero sí controlado tras el cierre total del perímetro.

Incendio de Puertollano / PLAN INFOCAM

El Plan Infocam de Castilla-La Mancha ha dado oficialmente por controlado a las 20.45 horas de este sábado el incendio declarado en la pedanía de El Villar y en la Dehesa Boyal, en la proximidades del Cordel del Roble, perteneciente al termino municipal de Puertollano (Ciudad Real).

Según se refleja en la web de Sistema de Información de Incendios Forestales de la Junta de Comunidades, consultada por Europa Press, el incendio aún no se da por extinguido, pero sí controlado tras el cierre total del perímetro.

El operativo de control y extinción ha sumado un total de 315 personas y 76 medios aéreos y terrestres desde que el fuego fuera detectado por un vigilante fijo sobre las 13.25 horas del viernes.

El plan Infocam de Castilla-La Mancha desactivaba el nivel de emergencia 1 sobre las 19.30 horas de ese mismo día. En la mañana de este domingo permanecen en la zona 2 medios y 15 personas en tareas de liquidación y remate.

La superficie afectada corresponde a bosque de plantación de pinos y encinas.

