Los servicios de extinción de incendios que trabajan contra el incendio declarado este sábado en la cumbre de Gran Canaria han podido salvar a la famosa burrita de Cruz de Tejeda, en la que los turistas se pueden montan y dar paseos.
Así lo ha indicado la plataforma leales.org, que explica que fue una reportera de la Televisión Canaria la que comentó en un directo que el animal permanecía atado mientras el fuego estaba cerca del lugar.
Estas palabras hicieron que se produjeran diferentes llamadas que consiguieron que se autorizada el traslado de un vehículo adaptado para animales con la finalidad de evacuar a la burrita al centro hípico de San Mateo.
Por su parte, leales.org ha criticado la tardanza, ya que "justo cuando estaban desalojando la Cruz de Tejeda y con la burra amarrada en el parador, llegó el camión y salvaron la vida de lo que se iba a convertir en el símbolo del egoísmo humano".
Informamos de la burra de #Tejeda— Leales.org • tu guía animable 🐾 (@lealesorg) August 18, 2019
Desalojan,llegando transporte para llevársela. Gracias a todos los que se han interesado... #NoloAbandones#IFValleseco #IFTejeda #IFArtenara #IFGranCanaria @RTVCes @laautonomica @RTVECanarias @EFE_Canarias @EPCanarias @canarias7 @laprovincia_es pic.twitter.com/RtAvkBRVEh
