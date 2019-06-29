Público
Incendio Miles de palmeras arden en cuatro incendios de huertos en Elche

La Policía y los Bomberos han abierto una investigación para esclarecer las causas de los fuegos

Miles de palmeras arden en Elche. / EP

Miles de palmeras han ardido durante la noche de este sábado en cuatro incendios en huertos de este tipo de árbol en Elche (Alicante), según han informado fuentes del Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos.

La Policía Local de Elche, junto con Bomberos y la Policía Nacional han anunciado que se ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer las causas.

El primer fuego se ha declarado alrededor de las 0.50 horas, en un huerto de palmeras en la partida de La Hoya. Más tarde, en torno a las 2.25 horas, se ha producido un segundo incendio también de huerto de palmeras en la partida de Algorós.

Paralelamente, cerca de las 2.27 horas, ha comenzado a arder otro huerto, esta vez en la CV-856 a la altura del kilómetro 1. Finalmente, a las 6 horas de la madrugada, se ha declarado un cuarto incendio en la CV-851 a la altura del kilómetro 2.

Los cuatro incendios, todos en el término municipal de Elche y en un intervalo de algo más de cinco horas, se han saldado con miles de palmeras quemadas, según las mismas fuentes.

En la extinción han intervenido bomberos del Consorcio Provincial de los parques de Elche, Crevillent, San Vicente y Almorabí, en total 25 efectivos, además de una unidad de bomberos forestales con seis efectivos.

