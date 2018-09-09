El fuego ha quemado un total de 19.899 hectáreas de superficie entre el 1 de enero y el 2 de septiembre en un total de 5.117 siniestros, según datos del Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación, que mantienen a 2018 como el mejor ejercicio de los últimos 10 años, con menos de un tercio de hectáreas afectadas que la media del decenio.
En concreto, los datos reflejan que este año ha ardido un 77,27 por ciento menos hectáreas que el año pasado en el mismo periodo, cuando se habían quemado hasta el 2 de septiembre 87.564 hectáreas y un 72,80 por ciento menos que la media del decenio, que se sitúa en 73.180 hectáreas. Esto supone que en lo que va de 2018 se ha quemado 4,4 veces menos hectáreas que hace un año.
En cuanto al número de siniestros en este periodo se han registrado 5.117, menos de la mitad de incendios que hace un año, cuando hasta el 2 de septiembre se contabilizaron 10.823 fuegos.
De estos, el 72,11% (3.690) fueron conatos, ya que se apagaron antes de que se hubiera calcinado una hectárea y 1.427 fueron incendios que afectaron a más de una hectárea. De estos, tres superaron la barrera de las 500 hectáreas y lograron la calificación de gran incendio forestal (GIF).
En esta línea, la cifra de GIFs de este año hasta la fecha es la más baja de los últimos diez años y de hecho, ninguno de los nueve ejercicios anteriores se había producido una cifra tan baja de fuegos de más de 500 hectáreas. La media de grandes fuegos del decenio es de 16 siniestros y el año pasado en este mismo periodo se contabilizaban hasta 20 GIF. El mejor año de los últimos diez fue 2008 e incluso en aquel año se habían producido el doble de GIF que este.
En cuanto a la distribución geográfica, el 37,18 por ciento de los siniestros se produjo en las comunidades interiores; el 36,77 por ciento en el noroeste; el 25,37 por ciento en el Mediterráneo y el 0,68 por ciento en Canarias.
De estos, la mayor superficie arbolada ardió en el Mediterráneo, donde se ha calcinado el 42,54 por ciento del total, es decir poco menos de la mitad del arbolado. Precisamente, en el mes de agosto se produjo el incendio en Llutxent (Valencia) que se llevó al menos 3.000 hectáreas de superficie.
Además, el 30,05 por ciento de la superficie arbolada se quemó en el noroeste; el 16,43 por ciento en las comunidades interiores y el 10,98 por ciento, en Canarias.
Finalmente, sobre la superficie forestal, los datos del Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación apuntan que el 37,43 por ciento se quemó en el noroeste; el 36,94 por ciento en el Mediterráneo; el 23,56 por ciento en las comunidades interiores y el 2,07 por ciento en Canarias.
