INE La población española supera los 47 millones por primera vez desde 2013

Por segundo año consecutivo, aumenta el número de extranjeros empadronados, que casi duplica al del año anterior y de los que el 10% ya ha nacido en España.

Calle Preciados (Madrid), en una imagen de archivo. /EFE

La población española aumentó en 2018 en 284.387 personas (un 0,6%), lo que situó el total de habitantes en 47 millones, una cifra que no se superaba desde 2013.

Una población que, según los datos del Padrón Continuo difundidos este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), tiene una edad media de 43 años, se reparte casi a la mitad entre hombres y mujeres, está envejecida, compuesta por un 90% de españoles y un 10% de extranjeros y donde 4 de cada 10 personas vive en municipios de más de 100.000 habitantes.

Con datos a 1 de enero de 2019, del total de ciudadanos (47.007.367 personas) el 89,3%, es decir 42 millones, son españoles, y el 10,7% por restante, 5 millones, extranjeros, que no se superaba esta cifra desde 2014. Y es que, por segundo año consecutivo, aumenta el número de extranjeros empadronados, que casi duplica al del año anterior y de los que el 10% ya ha nacido en España.

(Habrá ampliación)

