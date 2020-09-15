Estás leyendo: Un hombre mata a su hija de 4 años en Zaragoza

Infanticidio Un hombre mata a su hija de 4 años en Zaragoza

La Policía Nacional acudió al domicilio tras recibir la llamada de una persona que alertaba de que estaba viendo a una mujer en estado de "shock" y con una niña en los brazos.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. / EP
Un hombre ha sido detenido después de que anoche matara a su hija de 4 años en un domicilio de Zaragoza, según ha informado a Efe un portavoz de la Policía Nacional.

La menor, que presentaba un corte en el cuello, fue trasladada al Hospital Materno Infantil de la capital aragonesa pero no se pudo hacer nada por salvar su vida.

La Policía Nacional acudió al domicilio, situado en el número 76 de la calle Domingo Ram, en el barrio de Delicias, tras recibir a las 23:08 horas la llamada de una persona que alertaba de que estaba viendo a una mujer en estado de "shock" y con una niña en los brazos.

Aunque el padre, de origen nigeriano, había abandonado la casa, una patrulla del Grupo de Seguridad Ciudadana lo localizó sobre la una de la madrugada y lo detuvo.

El Grupo de Homicidios se ha hecho cargo de la investigación de este infanticidio.

