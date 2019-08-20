Ingresa grave en Lugo un bebé con signos de maltrato y detienen a sus padres

Un bebé de dos meses permanece ingresado en la UCI del Hospital Universitario Lucus Augusti (HULA) de Lugo por supuestos malos tratos. Sus padres, una pareja de treintañeros que ha sido detenida, están siendo investigados, según han confirmado fuentes de la investigación que lleva la Policía Nacional.
Según han relatado las fuentes consultadas, fue el viernes cuando una patrulla se desplazó al HULA, a donde habían acudido los padres y allí los servicios sanitarios comunicaron a la Policía Nacional que el bebé presentaba lesiones, por lo que se trasladaron los hechos al juzgado de guardia, el número 1 de Lugo, que dirige Pilar de Lara.
El lunes se comunicó la detención a los padres del bebé, han confirmado las mismas fuentes, y este martes han prestado declaración ante la jueza.
El personal municipal de limpieza se encontró con una casa "inhabitable" por la suciedad que acumulaba
Sobre las 22,00 horas de este martes la jueza dejó en libertad a los progenitores del bebé y les comunicó que están siendo investigados por un supuesto delito de maltrato a menores.
Ese mismo día, la jueza ordenó que acudiesen al domicilio familiar, en la calle Irmáns Carro, y allí los agentes y el personal de limpieza del Ayuntamiento hallaron un "estercolero", han destacado fuentes de la investigación, que han incidido en lo "inhabitable" de la casa que estaba "echa un desastre", han añadido.
"Tutela urgente"
La Xunta acordará la "tutela urgente" del bebé ingresado, según ha manifestado el delegado de la Xunta en Lugo, José Manuel Balseiro, quien ha explicado que tras la detención de los padres se pusieron en marcha "los protocolos de protección del menor, que el juzgado dio a la Xunta la guardia y custodia de este menor".
Balseiro ha confirmado al respecto que este miércoles "se acordará la tutela urgente" por parte de la Xunta de Galicia del bebé supuestamente maltratado. "Son los datos que podemos confirmar porque al tratarse de un menor la información es reservada y está bajo supervisión judicial", ha concluido el delegado del Gobierno gallego en Lugo.
