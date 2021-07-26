Las inundaciones en Filipinas dejan más de 72.000 desplazados

bangkokActualizado:
Más de 72.000 personas han tenido que abandonar sus hogares a raíz de la inundaciones causadas por las copiosas lluvias que registra el oeste de Filipinas, informó este lunes la agencia para desastres naturales. Además una persona murió y otras dos han resultado heridas, conforme a la última actualización oficial, mientras el servicio de meteorología filipino informa que el temporal del lluvia se desplaza a la región meridional del archipiélago.
Las regiones más afectadas son Calabarzon, al sur de Manila, y Mimaropa, en la isla de Palawan, donde más de 500 hogares han sufrido desperfectos y las pérdidas económicas en agricultura e infraestructuras se estiman en 104 millones de pesos (2 millones de dólares o 1,7 millones de euros). Unas 38.400 personas se encuentran en centros de evacuación temporal, mientras otras 33.700 han quedado realojadas con familiares o conocidos.
Se estima que las pérdidas económicas en agricultura e infraestructura son de 1,7 millones de euros
Las fuertes lluvias monzónicas también inundaron varias áreas bajas de Manila, que registró zonas donde el agua subió hasta 1 metro de altura. Filipinas recibe cada año entre 15 y 20 tifones durante la temporada de lluvias, que comienza en torno a los meses de mayo y junio y suele concluir entre noviembre y diciembre.
Entre 2000 y 2016, los desastres naturales le costaron al país 20.000 millones de dólares (17.000 millones de euros) en daños o un promedio anual de 1.200 millones de dólares (unos 1.000 millones de euros), según un informe del Banco Asiático de Desarrollo.
