Las inundaciones en Filipinas dejan más de 72.000 desplazados

Las inundaciones en Filipinas dejan más de 72.000 desplazados

Las lluvias monzónicas han provocado que 38.400 personas se encuentren en centros de evacuación temporal, mientras otras 33.700 han sido realojadas con familiares o conocidos.

Algunos residentes filipinos de Manila habitan en un refugio temporal por los daños de las inundaciones.
Algunos residentes filipinos de Manila habitan en un refugio temporal por los daños de las inundaciones. FRANCIS R. MALASIG / EFE

Más de 72.000 personas han tenido que abandonar sus hogares a raíz de la inundaciones causadas por las copiosas lluvias que registra el oeste de Filipinas, informó este lunes la agencia para desastres naturales. Además una persona murió y otras dos han resultado heridas, conforme a la última actualización oficial, mientras el servicio de meteorología filipino informa que el temporal del lluvia se desplaza a la región meridional del archipiélago.

Las regiones más afectadas son Calabarzon, al sur de Manila, y Mimaropa, en la isla de Palawan, donde más de 500 hogares han sufrido desperfectos y las pérdidas económicas en agricultura e infraestructuras se estiman en 104 millones de pesos (2 millones de dólares o 1,7 millones de euros). Unas 38.400 personas se encuentran en centros de evacuación temporal, mientras otras 33.700 han quedado realojadas con familiares o conocidos.

Se estima que las pérdidas económicas en agricultura e infraestructura son de 1,7 millones de euros

Las fuertes lluvias monzónicas también inundaron varias áreas bajas de Manila, que registró zonas donde el agua subió hasta 1 metro de altura. Filipinas recibe cada año entre 15 y 20 tifones durante la temporada de lluvias, que comienza en torno a los meses de mayo y junio y suele concluir entre noviembre y diciembre.

Entre 2000 y 2016, los desastres naturales le costaron al país 20.000 millones de dólares (17.000 millones de euros) en daños o un promedio anual de 1.200 millones de dólares (unos 1.000 millones de euros), según un informe del Banco Asiático de Desarrollo.

