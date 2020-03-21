Estás leyendo: Italia suma 4.825 fallecidos con coronavirus, 793 muertes más en 24 horas

Italia suma 4.825 fallecidos con coronavirus, 793 muertes más en 24 horas

El país transalpino es el país con mayor número de muertos en el mundo con coronavirus.

"Todo irá bien", reza la pancarta de un balcón de Roma. EFE
"Todo irá bien", reza la pancarta de un balcón de Roma. EFE

Italia contabilizó este sábado 4.825 fallecidos, 793 más en solo 24 horas, y el número de enfermos actuales es de 42.681 personas, cuando el país cumple un mes desde la detección del brote en el norte, informó hoy el jefe de Protección Civil, Angelo Borrelli.

El número de personas curadas es de 6.072, con lo que la cifra de contagios totales en el país asciende a 53.578 personas, de un total de 60 millones de habitantes.

Italia es el país con mayor número de muertos en el mundo con coronavirus y la región más afectada es Lombardía (norte), que registra 2.549 fallecidos y 22.264 contagios totales.

