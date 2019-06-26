Público
José Couso El Constitucional desestima los recursos contra el archivo por la muerte de Couso

El Supremo confirmó en octubre de 2016 el sobreseimiento de la causa acordada por la Audiencia Nacional. Los familiares de Couso y la Asociación Libre de Abogados recurrieron la decisión, pero ahora el Constitucional rechaza reabrir el caso.

La hermana de José Couso en el acto / Twitter @HACJoseCouso

El Constitucional rechaza los recursos interpuestos por los familiares de José Couso y la Asociación Libre de Abogados / Twitter @HACJoseCouso

El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha desestimado los recursos contra el archivo de la investigación del fallecimiento del cámara de televisión José Couso el 8 de abril de 2003 en la guerra de Irak.

Así lo acuerda el TC en una sentencia en la que rechaza los recursos interpuestos por los familiares de José Couso y la Asociación Libre de Abogados contra la decisión del Tribunal Supremo, que confirmó en octubre de 2016 el sobreseimiento de la causa acordada por la Audiencia Nacional.

(Habrá ampliación)

