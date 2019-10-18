Público
Juan Carlos Quer El padre de Diana Quer denuncia a su exmujer, a la que acusa de simular un delito de violencia de género 

Juan Carlos Quer está siendo investigado por un presunto delito de lesiones al intentar atropellar y causar heridas en la cara y la muñeca a su expareja. 

11/04/2019 - El padre de Diana Quer, Juan Carlos Quer, ofrece declaraciones a los medios de comunicación a la salida de la Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña. / EUROPA PRESS

El padre de Diana Quer, Juan Carlos Quer, ha interpuesto una denuncia por simulación de delito contra su exmujer Diana López-Pinel, que la semana pasada le denunció ante la Guardia Civil relatando un presunto caso de violencia de género con intento de atropello. 

El padre de Diana Quer, la joven de 18 años asesinada en agosto de 2016 por El Chicle, quedó la semana pasada en libertad aunque será investigado por un delito de lesiones después de ser detenido tras interponer su mujer una denuncia contra él, en la que relataba un presunto intento de atropello en un garaje. 

Así lo acordó la juez de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 7 de Majadahonda tras tomarle declaración tras su paso a disposición judicial, han informado fuentes jurídicas. 

La magistrada, especializada en asuntos de Violencia Sobre la Mujer de este partido judicial, rechazó las medidas cautelares solicitadas por la denunciante, entre ellas la de establecer una orden de alejamiento. No obstante, Quer será investigado por la supuesta comisión de un delito de lesiones. El Juzgado se inhibió en favor del partido judicial de Pozuelo. 

Juan Carlos Quer fue arrestado en las propias dependencias de la Guardia Civil después de que se personara de forma voluntaria. Lo hizo tras interponer previamente una denuncia por injurias y calumnias contra su exmujer en la Comisaría de Policía Nacional de Pozuelo. El cruce de denuncias entre ambos se produjo después de un altercado que tuvo lugar ayer en el garaje de la casa en la que vive su hija en común. 

La madre de Diana Quer presentó en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Majadahonda una denuncia contra su exmarido por un presunto delito de violencia de género. Ante el juez, ha ratificado la denuncia relativa a un intento de atropello y diversas lesiones generadas por su exmarido en la cara y la muñeca. 

