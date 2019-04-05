Público
Juego Multan a una casa de apuestas por el agresivo anuncio protagonizado por Carlos Sobera  

Autocontrol, el organismo independiente de autorregulación de la industria publicitaria en España cree que el anuncio "muestra situaciones de juego repetitivas, con sensación de descontrol" y, sobre todo, "refleja una actitud compulsiva, que lleva al protagonista a sentir emociones fuertes".

Captura del anuncio de la casa de apuestas protagonizado por Carlos Sobera.(YOUTUBE)

Autocontrol, el organismo independiente de autorregulación de la industria publicitaria en España, ha sancionado a la casa de apuestas 888 por el anuncio protagonizado por el presentador Carlos Sobera en el que se llama impulsivamente a jugar y apostar. 

En su resolución, Autocontrol estima que el anuncio de 888 resulta contraria a la norma 6.11 del Código de Conducta sobre Comunicaciones Comerciales de las Actividades de Juego. En particular, cree que el anuncio "muestra situaciones de juego repetitivas, con sensación de descontrol" y, sobre todo, "refleja una actitud compulsiva, que lleva al protagonista a sentir emociones fuertes".

En el spot, Carlos Sobera aparece apostando a través de su móvil mientras una voz en off exclama en un tono un tanto histriónico: "Apuesta, apuesta, apuesta, sube, sube, sube, grita, grita, grita, ocho, ocho, ocho, juega, juega, juega".

En noviembre de 2018, dos particulares presentaron reclamaciones a Autocontrol contra el anuncio de 888. Tras recibir dos denuncias, la casa de apuestas había modificado las palabras que pronuncia la voz en off, con la intención de no recibir un nuevo castigo. 

Sin embargo, un mes después Autocontrol volvió a recibir reclamaciones contra 888 por emitir el mismo anuncio, en el que nuevamente se "llama al juego compulsivo, juego dado que es reiterada, genera ansiedad, malestar y nerviosismo".

El Código de Conducta Publicitaria de Autocontrol (publicidad agresiva) y al Código de Conducta sobre Comunicaciones Comerciales de Juego, que prohíbe asociar situaciones de juego repetitivas, incontroladas o compulsivas, a emociones fuertes.

Las apuestas deportivas, y entre ellas las de fútbol, son ya la primera actividad del juego online (72,3%), con un volumen de operaciones de más de 97 millones de euros anuales (el 53% del negocio). Le siguen el casino, con 60,85 millones (el 33,4%), y el poker, con 19,81 millones (el 10,9%). Y atraen mayoritariamente (83,3%) a un varón de entre 26 y 35 años que gasta una media de 261 euros, con un perfil social medio alto o bajo.

