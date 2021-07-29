Novak Djokovic, el tenista numero uno del mundo, ha declarado que "la presión es un privilegio" a colación del episodio de salud mental que ha surgido a raíz del abandono de Simone Biles.

"Sin ella no existiría el deporte profesional. Si tu objetivo es estar en la cima de tu deporte, lo mejor es que comiences a aprender a lidiar con la presión y los momentos difíciles, tanto en la pista como fuera de ella", continuó el de Belgrado.

El tenista siguió: "No puedo decir que no vea o no escuche todo ese zumbido o ese ruido, porque por supuesto que está ahí, pero he aprendido a manejarlo de tal forma que no me destruya. No me desgastará. Siento que tengo la suficiente experiencia como para saber cómo debo entrar en la pista y jugar mi mejor tenis".

La gimnasta olímpica, Simone Biles, decidió abandonar la competición en grupo e individual de gimnasia artística debido a que decidió priorizar su salud mental.

"Hay que poner la salud mental primero, está bien dejar pasar una competición para centrarte en ti misma", declaró en la rueda de prensa la estadounidense.

