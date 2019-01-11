La jueza ha ordenado el internamiento en un centro de menores en régimen cerrado, equivalente a la prisión provisional en adultos, de la joven de diecisiete años que ha confesado haber matado a su madre el pasado miércoles en Banyoles y que fue detenida ayer en Castell-Platja d'Aro.
Según fuentes cercanas al caso, la joven ha pasado a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores sobre las 09:30 horas, después de acceder en un coche patrulla de los Mossos d'Esquadra al Palacio de Justicia de Girona.
Después de prestar declaración, el equipo técnico de asistencia ha elaborado un informe para valorar el estado psicológico de la detenida y ha propuesto esa opción como la mejor para su protección.
La presunta matricida ha admitido que mató a la víctima, de 53 años, con un cuchillo, aunque ha explicado que no recordaba las veces que la apuñaló, ya que el cadáver presentaba diversas heridas de arma blanca.
Respecto al móvil del crimen, la menor ha detallado que actuó así por problemas que tenía con su madre y ha recordado una discusión que habían mantenido recientemente.
(Habrá ampliación)
