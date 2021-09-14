málaga
El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, ha señalado este martes que el incendio de Sierra Bermeja (Málaga) se ha dado por controlado. Moreno ha explicado en Twitter que "la lluvia que cae desde hace horas ha sido la mejor aliada del intenso y admirable trabajo de los retenes".
Ha indicado que "se activa el nivel 0" y que "ahora queda una fase compleja hasta su extinción" por lo que ha dado "mucho ánimo" al operativo que trabaja en el incendio.
En la noche de este lunes, 1.366 vecinos de cinco de los seis pueblos de Málaga desalojados este domingo pudieron volver a sus casas -todos menos los de Genalguacil- de forma "prudente, escalonada y progresiva". El incendio ha arrasado unas 7.800 hectáreas y se ha cobrado la vida de un bombero forestal.
Por su parte, la Fiscalía de Medio Ambiente considera que los primeros datos de la investigación apuntan a que ha sido causado de forma intencionada, si bien es pronto para disponer de información sobre la autoría.
