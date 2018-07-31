La sentencia que condena a Juana Rivas a cinco años de prisión tenía párrafos tachados enteros que contradicen el fallo condenatorio. Desde fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía apuntan a la Cadena SER que el contenido no está ni tapado ni borrado, sino sombreados en azul por un error informático.
Las mismas fuentes consideran que la sentencia está completa y que no había intención de tachar ni borrar ningún párrafo del acto que puede leerse en la versión digital. Sin embargo, la versión impresa sale en negro.
Los letrados de Juana Rivas preparan un escrito para exigir explicaciones al juez que dictó el auto, Manuel Piñar. Entre el contenido que el juez ha intentado tapar está un fallo de la Audiencia Nacional, que recoge que el progenitor denunciado por sustracción de menores, si tiene la custodia de los hijos, no puede ser sujeto activo del delito. Este sería el caso de Juana Rivas, que tenía en exclusiva la custodia de su hijo mayor desde 2009, cuando su ex pareja Francesco Arcuri fue condenado por malos tratos tras una primera denuncia.
Además, Piñar dedicó tres de las seis páginas del auto a desmentir la violencia de género que Juana Rivas aseguró haber sufrido y que denunció en dos ocasiones.
