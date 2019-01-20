La Justicia prohíbe al Banco de España exigir a sus trabajadores que entreguen su declaración de IRPF

La Audiencia Nacional ha anulado el artículo del Código de Conducta del Banco de España que exige que los trabajadores entreguen su declaración de IRPF para controlar las operaciones financieras privadas.
La demanda fue impulsada desde CCOO, que reclamó a la Justicia que anulara estos artículos que el Banco de España había aprobado en 2016. Además del relativo al IRPF, el sindicato denunció otros puntos que tenían que ver con la prohibición de los empleados a conceder entrevistas a los medios de comunicación, según informa la Cadena SER.
"Los empleados del Banco de España se abstendrán de conceder entrevistas o de proporcionar informaciones o valoraciones relacionadas con su trabajo o con las actividades del Banco de España, por su propia iniciativa o a invitación de cualquier medio de comunicación", dice el código de conducta.
En cualquier caso, la Audiencia Nacional ha terminado por anular el artículo 8.2 de la ordenanza, que establece los mecanismos de control de las operaciones financieras privadas críticas de los empleados. La sentencia señala que el Tribunal Constitucional estableció en el año 2001 que la declaración de IRPF refleja "datos que pertenecen a la intimidad", ya que aparecen elementos como la afiliación política y sindical o si una persona colabora con alguna ONG o la Iglesia.
El escrito de la magistrada Emilia Ruiz-Jarabo, señala que el Estatuto de los Trabajadores protege la intimidad de los empleados, por lo que califica la medida del BE de "inadecuada y desproporcionada".
Sin embargo, el Banco de España ha confirmado a la Cadena SER que ha recurrido la sentencia ante el Tribunal Supremo, por lo que todavía no ha procedido a borrar el artículo de su código de conducta.
