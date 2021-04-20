Estás leyendo: La Justicia reconoce la pensión de viudedad a una víctima de la violencia machista que carecía de reconocimiento

Violencia machista La Justicia reconoce la pensión de viudedad a una víctima de la violencia machista que carecía de reconocimiento

El magistrado integra en la resolución la perspectiva de género e interpreta la situación a la que se vio expuesta durante años la mujer. Habían transcurrido ya 10 años entre la separación del matrimonio y el fallecimiento del agresor.

Justicia patriarcal
Manifestación en Madrid contra la Justicia patriarcal ante el Ministerio de Justicia. Foto de archivo / EFE.

valència

El Juzgado de lo Social número 12 de València ha otorgado la pensión de viudedad a una mujer que carecía del reconocimiento previo de la condición de víctima de violencia machista. Habían transcurridos ya 10 años entre la separación del matrimonio y el fallecimiento del agresor.

Así lo ha indicado en un comunicado CCOO, que ha destacado que el magistrado integra en la resolución la perspectiva de género, ya que "no solo aplica la ley sino que, a partir de las pruebas expuestas, es capaz de interpretar la situación a la que se vio expuesta la víctima durante años", ha subrayado Cloti Iborra, secretaria de la Dona del sindicato.

Tal y como constata la sentencia, en este caso "hay unos claros indicios de violencia de género, como exige el legislador en el art. 174.2 LGSS y que el precepto no distingue, cuando concede el derecho a la pensión de viudedad por lo que la ley sí que muestra una clara voluntad del legislador de reparar la situación de la víctima", expone.

Desde CCOO celebran esta sentencia porque "puede abrir la posibilidad a multitud de mujeres, víctimas silenciosas de un calvario, pero que carecen de acreditación previa, y evitar que también se vean expuestas a un calvario judicial para el reconocimiento de sus derechos".

CCOO reclama mayor formación a las personas del INSS para integrar la perspectiva de género

Al mismo tiempo, el sindicato ha reclamado mayor formación a las personas del Instituto Nacional de la Seguridad Social (INSS) para integrar la perspectiva de género en el proceso administrativo de estas pretensiones, no solo en la aplicación mecánica y literal de la normativa. "En el presente caso había indicios suficientes para haberse detenido un solo instante y ver la situación en la que se solicitaba la prestación y qué requisitos obraban", argumentan.

Por ello, han reclamado a todas las Administraciones Públicas en general y al INSS, en particular, formación específica en materia de género "para evitar mayores sufrimientos y combatir desde todos los frentes este enorme problema social", ha señalado Iborra.

