Ocho de cada diez profesionales sanitarios han sufrido en algún momento algún tipo de agresión física o verbal, según un estudio de la Central Sindical Independiente y de Fundionarios (CSIF) tras encuestar a 5.127 trabajadores en todo el país.
La inmensa mayoría de las agresiones son de tipo verbal, un 70,3%, físicas 10,6% y coacciones 18,10%. "Este tipo de situaciones tienen consecuencias en la salud laboral de los afectados", según el CSIF. Un 12% de los que sufrieron agresiones necesitaron apoyo psicológico, un 7% tuvo que cogerse una baja laboral y un 5% sufrió lesiones físicas.
Un 20% de los encuestados denuncian que no hay ninguna medida de seguridad en su centro de trabajo
En cuanto a la seguridad con la que cuentan, un 20% de los encuestados denuncian que no hay ninguna medida de seguridad en su centro de trabajo. Además, el estudio revela que las mujeres son las principales víctimas en estas situaciones violentas no solo por su mayor presencia en el sector sanitario, sino también porque no cuentan con la formación especializada para afrontar este tipo de situaciones.
La mitad de los profesionales encuestados, un 49,6% aseguran que pese a sufrir agresiones nunca han llegado a formalizar una denuncia debido a la falta de apoyo de la Administración y por temor a futuras represalias. Un 69% de los profesionales admiten que desconocen el funcionamiento de un protocolo de agresiones en su centro sanitario.
Desde CSIF piden reforzar la seguridad en todos los centros sanitarios y endurecer las sanciones ante agresiones de carácter físico o verbal.
