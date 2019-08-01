Público
Laboral El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias avala que existe una "relación laboral" entre Glovo y sus repartidores

Confirma así una sentencia de hace unos meses, que estimaba que en el contrato entre Glovo y sus repartidores existen cláusulas (régimen disciplinario y horarios de trabajo) propias de cualquier relación laboral y no de un autónomo.

28/05/2019.-Las plataformas digitales de reparto a domicilio como Delivero, Glovo o Ubereats están bajo lupa en España, donde se cuestiona el tipo de vinculación laboral con sus repartidores, más aún después de la muerte de uno de ellos el sábado y la cel

Imagen de un 'rider' de Glovo. EFE/ Ana Escobar

Nuevo espaldarazo judicial a los trabajadores de la empresa de reparto a domicilio Glovo. el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias (TSJA) ha desestimado el recurso contra una sentencia que condenaba a la empresa por el despido improcedente de uno de sus repartidores.

Según informa el diario La Nueva España, se confirma así la sentencia del Juzgado de lo Social númerto 1 de Gijón de hace unos meses, que estimaba que en el contrato entre Glovo y sus repartidores existen cláusulas (régimen disciplinario y horarios de trabajo) propias de cualquier relación laboral y no de un autónomo.

Esta decisión judicial se suma a otras muchas que se han concido en otros lugares de España. En febrero, en Madrid, un juzgado contradecía dos sentencias anteriores y estimaba que la relación de trabajo con los repartidores es laboral, por lo que Glovo debería aplicar en toda su extensión a la misma las normas laborales y de Seguridad Social propias del trabajo asalariado.

Poco después, en abril, otras tres nuevas sentencias indicaron igualmente que los repartidores de Glovo despedidos tenían una "relación laboral" constatada con la empresa y ordenaban que fuesen readmitidos con una indemnización.

