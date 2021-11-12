Estás leyendo: La lava discurre hacia el mar sin ocasionar más daños y no se descarta la formación de una nueva fajana

La lava discurre hacia el mar sin ocasionar más daños y no se descarta la formación de una nueva fajana

La evacuación de la lava a través de los surcos que ella misma ha ido generando permite que no se ocasionen más daños, ya que los afluentes de lava están encontrando vías de escape sin diques que les hagan desbordarse.

La fajana creada por la erupción del volcán Cumbre Vieja cubre algunas de las viviendas y parte de la carretera de un barrio cercano a la localidad de La Laguna, a 12 de noviembre de 2021. Jesús Diges / EFE

La lava del volcán de Cumbre Vieja se abre camino y ya ha alcanzado su salida natural al mar por la playa de Los Guirres. A su paso ha devastado un local de hostelería y, por el momento, avanza lenta pero inexorable nutriéndose del tímido aporte de la colada 9. 

De momento no se descarta la formación de una tercera fajana en la zona. Miguel Ángel Morcuende, director técnico del Plan Especial de Protección ante Riesgo Volcánico de Canarias, ha indicado que las coladas, a día de hoy, se encuentran estables, con la excepción de la 1 y la 9.

La evacuación de la lava a través de los surcos que ella misma ha ido generando permite que no se ocasionen más daños, ya que los afluentes de lava están encontrando vías de escape sin diques que les hagan desbordarse.

Preocupa la colada 9, que se está moviendo lentamente con un aporte mínimo y que, según apunta Morcuende, lo idóneo sería que no encontrase obstáculo a su paso y desembocara en el mar sin los llamados "esponjamientos", lo que podría ocasionar daños en viviendas y cultivos.

