Por qué le hace feliz pagar más de 57 millones en impuestos a J.K Rowling

madridActualizado:
A J. K. Rowling, al contrario que a muchos de los contribuyentes, no le importa pagar impuestos. Es más, el gesto le hace feliz. La escritora, que declara todos sus ingresos en Reino Unido y evita cualquier estructura diseñada para eludir impuestos, pagó en 2019 más de 57,4 millones de euros al fisco.
La autora se ha colocado en el puesto 19 del ranking de las personas que más tributos pagan en su país de origen, según The Times y se ha declarado feliz por ello. Además, el rotativo británico también ha informado de que se trata de una de las entradas más fuertes en la lista y que esta abultada cantidad se debe a que Rowling ingresó en el último ejercicio más de 118 millones de euros en concepto de derechos de autor y cánones.
En declaraciones al mismo diario, la creadora de Harry Potter especificó que le enorgullecía "contribuir y vivir en una cultura tan antigua y magnífica como es Gran Bretaña" y no hacer como algunos "exiliados avariciosos" que lo hacen en "el limbo de algunos paraísos fiscales".
Otra de las razones es que la escritora se siente en deuda con el Estado de Bienestar británico, al que acudió recurriendo a prestaciones estatales para sacar adelante a su familia en la época en la que comenzó a escribir su famosa saga. Momento en el que se mudó con su hija a Edimburgo tras recibir malos tratos por parte de su expareja, padeció una severa depresión e intentó suicidarse.
"Cuando mi vida tocó fondo, esa red de seguridad, aunque estaba desgastada, estuvo allí para evitar mi caída", relató. A lo que añadió que "hubiera sido despreciable huir a las Indias Occidentales con la llegada del primer cheque de siete cifras".
