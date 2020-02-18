Estás leyendo: Activistas entonarán una versión del himno feminista dirigido al "Congreso opresor" en el 'pañuelazo' de Argentina

LEGALIZACIÓN DEL ABORTO EN ARGENTINA Activistas entonarán una versión del himno feminista dirigido al "Congreso opresor" en el 'pañuelazo' de Argentina

La 'marea verde' volverá a salir a las calles este miércoles tras la convocatoria de la Campaña Nacional por el Derecho al Aborto Legal Seguro y Gratuito para exigir la legalización del aborto.

Manifestación de la famosa ’marea verde’ en Argentina en favor del aborto legal. / REUTERS
El pañuelazo de este miércoles, el primero del año ante el Congreso de la Nación, donde volverá a ingresar el proyecto de legalización del aborto, contará con la participación especial del grupo de feministas chilenas Las Tesis.

Este lunes, después de una entrevista colaborativa convocada por la Campaña por el Derecho al Aborto, las activistas participaron de un ensayo de la performance, que en la versión porteña tendrá una letra diferente a la cantada en Chile. En el encuentro, realizado en un teatro de la zona del Congreso, participaron también activistas históricas como la abogada Nina Brugo.

La Campaña y el grupo acordaron modificaciones a la letra de "Un violador en tu camino", la intervención devenida himno feminista global, para que el texto se adecue al contexto argentino.

En la versión que se interpretará este miércoles a las 19 horas –las actividades comenzarán a las 17 horas, con presentaciones de libros, charlas y música–, la performance interpelará de manera directa a la responsabilidad del Poder Legislativo y el peso de las presiones antiderechos. "El Congreso opresor es un macho violador", advertirá la intervención artístico-militante.

