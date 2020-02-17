madridActualizado:
Argentina volverá a teñirse de verde este miércoles, tras la convocatoria de la Campaña Nacional por el Derecho al Aborto Legal Seguro y Gratuito para exigir la legalización del aborto.
La Campaña Nacional por el Derecho al Aborto Legal Seguro y Gratuito ha convocado este miércoles 19 de febrero un pañuelazo frente al Congreso Nacional, en el denominado como Día de Acción Verde por el Derecho al Aborto.
Además de esta acción, se realizarán talleres, actividades y batucadas, que contarán con la colaboración de colectivos como Las Tesis de México y con algunos "diputados verdes para empezar a tener más en claro el panorama en el Congreso", según informa Infobae.
La convocatoria se ha producido a nivel regional, donde más de 100 ciudades argentinas están llamadas a exigir la aprobación del Proyecto de Ley de Interrupción Voluntaria del Embarazo (IVE) y a nivel mundial, para apoyar este proyecto.
Comentarios
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
