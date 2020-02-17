Estás leyendo: Argentina volverá a salir a las calles el próximo miércoles por el derecho al aborto

Aborto Argentina volverá a salir a las calles el próximo miércoles por el derecho al aborto

Esta convocatoria se realizará frente al Congreso Nacional, en el denominado como 'Día de Acción Verde por el Derecho al Aborto'.

La reacción de una mujer en la manifestación tras conocer el 'no' del Senado al aborto en Argentina - REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Pañuelazo por el derecho al aborto en Santa Fe, Argentina. 20 de julio de 2018 LARA VA

Argentina volverá a teñirse de verde este miércoles, tras la convocatoria de la Campaña Nacional por el Derecho al Aborto Legal Seguro y Gratuito para exigir la legalización del aborto.

La Campaña Nacional por el Derecho al Aborto Legal Seguro y Gratuito ha convocado este miércoles 19 de febrero un pañuelazo frente al Congreso Nacional, en el denominado como Día de Acción Verde por el Derecho al Aborto.

Además de esta acción, se realizarán talleres, actividades y batucadas, que contarán con la colaboración de colectivos como Las Tesis de México y con algunos "diputados verdes para empezar a tener más en claro el panorama en el Congreso", según informa Infobae.

La convocatoria se ha producido a nivel regional, donde más de 100 ciudades argentinas están llamadas a exigir la aprobación del Proyecto de Ley de Interrupción Voluntaria del Embarazo (IVE) y a nivel mundial, para apoyar este proyecto.

