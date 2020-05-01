Estás leyendo: Repunta la cifra de muertes diarias por coronavirus, con 281, mientras los contagios siguen a la baja

Repunta la cifra de muertes diarias por coronavirus, con 281, mientras los contagios siguen a la baja

El número de contagios diarios confirmados por PCR cae con 1.175 casos, lo que eleva el total a 215.216.

Realización de test rápidos de diagnóstico en la base del Suma en Madrid a los miembros del equipo sanitarios del Suma durante su guardia de 24 horas en el Centro de Salud Las Águilas en Madrid. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

La cifra de nuevos fallecidos con coronavirus ha subido ligeramente este viernes a 281, trece más que hace 24 horas, con lo que suman ya 24.824, mientras que el número de contagios diarios confirmados por PCR cae con respecto a los 1.309 de ayer y es de 1.175, lo que eleva el total a 215.216.

Mientras, los curados duplican largamente a los nuevos casos, con otras 2.628 personas que han logrado superar la enfermedad, que ascienden en total a 114.678, según el último balance publicado por el Ministerio de Sanidad.

