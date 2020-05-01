Repunta la cifra de muertes diarias por coronavirus, con 281, mientras los contagios siguen a la baja

Actualizado:
La cifra de nuevos fallecidos con coronavirus ha subido ligeramente este viernes a 281, trece más que hace 24 horas, con lo que suman ya 24.824, mientras que el número de contagios diarios confirmados por PCR cae con respecto a los 1.309 de ayer y es de 1.175, lo que eleva el total a 215.216.
Mientras, los curados duplican largamente a los nuevos casos, con otras 2.628 personas que han logrado superar la enfermedad, que ascienden en total a 114.678, según el último balance publicado por el Ministerio de Sanidad.
(Habrá ampliación)
