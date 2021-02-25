madrid
La delegada de Cultura del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Andrea Levy, ha anunciado este jueves que sufre fibromialgia después de que surgiesen muchas críticas y burlas por su intervención en el pleno ordinario del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, celebrado hace dos días.
Así lo confesó durante una entrevista en en el programa Todo es Mentira. Levy explicó que en julio le detectaron dicha "enfermedad crónica" que le causa "un dolor paralizante durante varios días" por muchas partes de su cuerpo.
"Se trata de una enfermedad que muchas noches te deja sin dormir, que causa insomnio casi permanente y que reduce mi calidad de vida", aseguró la responsable de Cultura del Consistorio madrileño.
Levy se ha pronunciado tras la viralidad de su intervención y ha destacado que "hay un límite a la ridiculización". "He tenido que escuchar cosas como que voy bebida a mi trabajo o consumo sustancias. Es muy doloroso porque mi vida es todo lo contrario".
Por último, la edil explicó que las horas más complicadas para su enfermedad "son las de la mañana", pero incidió en que "amo lo que hago, la institución que represento y siempre vengo en las mejores condiciones para hacer mi trabajo".
