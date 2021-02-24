Tras semanas de incertidumbre sobre el destino de Medialab Prado, uno de los proyectos culturales más innovadores, participativos e inclusivos de Madrid, Andrea Levy, máxima responsable del Área de Cultura del Ayuntamiento madrileño ha decidido trasladar las instalaciones a Matadero.

El nuevo centro cultural se llamará Serrería Belga y exhibirá obras de arte contemporáneo en las actuales instalaciones municipales del laboratorio de innovación cultural. Según han indicado fuentes municipales, estará listo a lo largo de 2021, previsiblemente antes de otoño, y aglutinará "proyectos de creación contemporánea, zonas expositivas y puntos de encuentro" que permitirán la realización de talleres o conferencias.

Las sospechas sobre cambios significativos y un rumbo para el proyecto se dispararon tras la decisión de prescindir de Marcos García, director del centro desde 2014.

Esta iniciativa, impulsada por el área de Cultura, Turismo y Deporte del Consistorio madrileño, "busca contribuir al relato del paseo del arte dentro del entorno de la candidatura de la UNESCO mediante el denominado Paisaje de la Luz".

Almeida ha insistido en que es una "decisión acertada" que se ha tomado a través del área de Cultura del Ayuntamiento, ya que "complementará aún más" la oferta del eje Prado-Recoletos.

Aunque la oposición de Más Madrid y PSOE rechaza esta decisión. La portavoz adjunta del PSOE en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Mar Espinar, ha calificado de "cacicada" la decisión del Gobierno regional el anuncio sobre el nuevo uso de Medialab.

También se ha pronunciado la portavoz de Más Madrid en la capital, Rita Maestre, que ha arremetido contra el Gobierno municipal y Levy por "cargarse" esta institución cultural pública prestigiosa en España.

Además, los colectivos que forman parte de la comunidad de Medialab Prado, bajo el nombre We are the Lab, han convocado una concentración a las 19.00 horas de este miércoles frente a la sede actual, en la calle Alameda, en favor del mantenimiento del centro.