Libertad con cargos para el número cinco de Cs en Villena por pedir imágenes sexuales a menores haciéndose pasar por una niña

Aprovechaba los perfiles públicos de menores de edad en las redes sociales para suplantar su identidad y establecer un vínculo de confianza con sus posibles víctimas, según informa la Guardia Civil.

Según una encuesta, el 93% de los adolescentes de entre 12 y 17 años tenía un teléfono móvil en 2016, frente al 72% de 2005. - EUROPA PRESS

Los expertos advierten de los riesgos para los menores que entraña el uso indebido del móvil. / EUROPA PRESS

El número cinco de Ciudadanos en Villena (Alicante), de 21 años, ha sido detenido por hacerse pasar por una niña en las redes sociales para ganarse la confianza de diez menores de Alicante, Valencia y Sevilla y pedirles imágenes sexuales.

El hombre tras pasar a disposición judicial ha quedado en libertad provisional con prohibición de aproximarse a las víctimas, a cualquier centro escolar y realizar ninguna actividad relacionada con menores. Se le atribuyen los presuntos delitos de corrupción de menores y contra la intimidad y la propia imagen, al contactar mediante tecnología con menores de 16 años.

Según la Guardia Civil, este varón aprovechaba los perfiles públicos de menores de edad en las redes sociales para suplantar su identidad, hacerse pasar por una adolescente más y establecer un vínculo de confianza con sus posibles víctimas, a las que ofrecía cantidades de entre 200 y 500 euros por fotografías y vídeos de carácter sexual. Incluso, intentó concertar citas presenciales para intentar mantener relaciones sexuales con ellas, aunque no se llegó a materializar ninguno de estos encuentros porque fue detenido antes.

Los agentes pudieron identificar a esta persona y encontraron en su domicilio un teléfono inteligente cuyo análisis ha permitido identificar, hasta el momento, a diez víctimas diferentes de las provincias de Alicante, Valencia y Sevilla. En todo caso, no se descarta la aparición de más menores afectadas, puesto que continúa el estudio del dispositivo móvil.

Desde Cs han informado que se le ha suspendido cautelarmente de militancia a la espera de que concluya la investigación judicial.

