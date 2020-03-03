MADRID
Un juzgado de Sant Feliu de Llobregat ha citado como investigados, tras admitir una denuncia de la Fiscalía, a tres humoristas que compararon a los Mossos con perros, según han confirmado fuentes judiciales a eldiario.es.
El gag de los humoristas, imputados por un presunto delito contra las instituciones del Estado, fue emitido en el programa de TV3 Està Passant. El 24 de marzo el juez tomará declaración al director del espacio, Toni Soler, así como a sus colaboradores Magí García Modgi y Jair Domínguez.
En su día, tres sindicatos policiales denunciaron a la Fiscalía la emisión el pasado 16 de octubre de un sketch en el que se comparaba a los Mossos con los perros, que según ellos podría constituir un delito de odio.
En la secuencia denunciada, Toni Soler, Modgi y Jair Domínguez realizan una sátira crítica con la actuación policial durante las protestas tras la setencia del procés, mostrando imágenes de perros portando gorras de policía y dispositivos antidisturbios a colación de una analogía entre gossos (perros en catalán) y mossos.
