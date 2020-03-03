Estás leyendo: Un juzgado investiga a tres humoristas de TV3 por comparar a los Mossos con perros

Libertad de expresión Un juzgado investiga a tres humoristas de TV3 por comparar a los Mossos con perros

Toni Soler, director del programa 'Està Passant', y dos colaboradores han sido imputados por un presunto delito contra las instituciones del Estado. Tres sindicatos policiales pusieron el gag en manos de la Fiscalía, cuya acusación fue admitida por un juez.

Extracto del 'sketch' en el que se ve al presentador Toni Soler, y uno de los perros relacionados con la polémica. / YouTube
MADRID

PÚBLICO

Un juzgado de Sant Feliu de Llobregat ha citado como investigados, tras admitir una denuncia de la Fiscalía, a tres humoristas que compararon a los Mossos con perros, según han confirmado fuentes judiciales a eldiario.es.

El gag de los humoristas, imputados por un presunto delito contra las instituciones del Estado, fue emitido en el programa de TV3 Està Passant. El 24 de marzo el juez tomará declaración al director del espacio, Toni Soler, así como a sus colaboradores Magí García Modgi y Jair Domínguez.

En su día, tres sindicatos policiales denunciaron a la Fiscalía la emisión el pasado 16 de octubre de un sketch en el que se comparaba a los Mossos con los perros, que según ellos podría constituir un delito de odio.

En la secuencia denunciada, Toni Soler, Modgi y Jair Domínguez realizan una sátira crítica con la actuación policial durante las protestas tras la setencia del procés, mostrando imágenes de perros portando gorras de policía y dispositivos antidisturbios a colación de una analogía entre gossos (perros en catalán) y mossos.

