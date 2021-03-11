madridActualizado:
Varias organizaciones internacionales en defensa de la libertad de expresión han iniciado una investigación para evaluar la calidad de este derecho fundamental en España. El trabajo se va a llevar a cabo en un contexto marcado por las protestas en muchas partes del país por el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél por enaltecimiento del terrorismo e injurias a la Corona.
La misión está coordinada por la Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI), que atenderá al trabajo de las organizaciones reunidas en el consorcio Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), impulsado por la Comisión Europea y liderado por el Centro Europeo para la Libertad de Prensa y Medios, encargado de supervisar y responder a las violaciones de la libertad de prensa y de los medios de comunicación en la Unión Europea.
Este organismo mantendrá distintos encuentros para "analizar el respeto a la libertad de expresión y a la libertad de prensa en España". El consorcio se reunirá con el Ministerio de Justicia, las asociaciones de periodistas y asistirá a un encuentro de mujeres periodistas que será inaugurado por la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo.
El objetivo de esta investigación es conocer, entre otras cosas, los retos relacionados con la protección legislativa sobre libertad de información para, finalmente, elaborar y publicar un informe que recoja las conclusiones y recomendaciones para mejorar la libertad de prensa en España.
