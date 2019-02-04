Público
Libertad provisional para la detenida por el rapto de un bebé en Guadalajara

Se le imputa de forma provisional un delito de detención ilegal y de usurpación de funciones públicas.

Los familiares en la rueda de prensa./ Guadalajara

El Juzgado de Instrucción 1 de Guadalajara ha decretado libertad provisional para la mujer detenida el pasado sábado por el rapto de un recién nacido del hospital de Guadalajara a quien imputa de manera provisional un delito de detención ilegal y otro de usurpación de funciones públicas y para quien ha fijado varias medidas cautelares.

Según ha informado este lunes a Efe el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla-La Mancha, la detenida pasó el domingo a disposición judicial en el Juzgado de Instrucción 1, en funciones de guardia, y tras tomarle declaración la juez decretó libertad provisional.

La juez ha establecido como medidas cautelares la prohibición de salir de la provincia y de acudir al hospital de Guadalajara, y la obligación de comparecer una vez a la semana ante el juzgado.

Las mismas fuentes han agregado que las diligencias previas continúan instruyéndose en sede judicial.

Según explicaron el día de la detención el subdelegado del Gobierno en Guadalajara, Ángel Canales, y el comisario jefe en la provincia, José Arroyo, la detenida se hizo pasar por una pediatra para llevarse se al bebé de la habitación del hospital con el argumento de que iba a practicarle una prueba médica.

La mujer fue detenida tres horas después de llevarse al bebé en una vivienda de Cabanillas del Campo en Guadalajara.

