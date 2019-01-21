Público
Un hombre agrede a su pareja y se lleva a la fuerza a uno de sus hijos en Pontevedra

El agresor, buscado por la Policía, pegó a su pareja y trató de llevarse a sus dos hijos. La mujer pudo proteger a uno de ellos.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EFE

La Policía Nacional busca en Marín (Pontevedra) a un hombre que ha agredido a su pareja y se ha dado a la fuga llevándose a la fuerza a uno de sus hijos.

Fuentes de la investigación han confirmado que el suceso se ha producido en una vivienda de la localidad pontevedresa sobre las siete de la tarde de este lunes.

El hombre, que según el relato de la víctima se encontraba muy alterado, pegó a su mujer e intentó llevarse a sus dos hijos. Ella logró proteger a uno de ellos, pero no pudo evitar que su pareja se marchase de casa cogiendo a la fuerza al segundo, un niño de apenas 19 meses.

La mujer ha sido atendida de sus heridas en el centro de salud de Marín.

