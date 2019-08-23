El número de afectados por listeriosis en Andalucía ha aumentado en 25 personas, hasta los 186 enfermos, de los que 99 están hospitalizados, entre ellos 31 embarazadas, tres más que ayer, y se investiga la muerte de un varón de 72 años, enfermo terminal de cáncer, que dio positivo en contagio por listeria.

El doctor José Miguel Cisneros, portavoz de la Junta de Andalucía para este brote de listeriosis, ha facilitado estos datos que reflejan un aumento de 17 hospitalizados, la mayoría en Sevilla.

Cisneros también ha informado del fallecimiento ocurrido esta mañana de un varón de 72 años, enfermo terminal de cáncer de páncreas, que ingresó el pasado día 10 con un episodio de fiebre y que dio positivo en contagio por listeria.

El doctor ha aclarado que hasta que no se realicen los análisis moleculares no se podrá dirimir si su fallecimiento está relacionado con el brote de listeriosis. En la UCI continúan ingresados cuatro pacientes y no se han dado nuevos ingresos hospitalarios de neonatos.