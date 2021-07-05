Llega a Gibraltar otro submarino nuclear

madrid
El submarino de propulsión nuclear HMS Asrtful, de la Armada Británica, ha llegado esta tarde a la base naval de Gibraltar, una semana después de que arribase el norteamericano USS Alaska. Fuentes de las Fuerzas Armadas Británicas en Gibraltar han indicado que se trata de una visita rutinaria programada.
Fuentes del grupo Verdemar - Ecologistas en Acción del Campo de Gibraltar, han denunciado una vez más la presencia de estas "bombas flotantes" en aguas de la bahía de Algeciras. Además, los ecologistas recuerdan que no existe un plan de emergencia nuclear para las poblaciones ubicadas en este entorno.
Por otra parte, las Fuerzas Armadas Británicas en Gibraltar han anunciado que mañana está prevista la visita del portaviones HMS Prince of Wales, para una escala logística programada en la colonia. Esta visita a Gibraltar será la primera escala del portaaviones en un puerto situado fuera de las islas que conforman el Reino Unido. Este portaaviones de clase Queen Elizabeth tiene una dotación mínima de unos 700 tripulantes, que aumenta hasta casi 1.600 cuando transporta aeronaves.
El HMS Prince of Wales, que desplaza 65.000 toneladas, tiene una cubierta de vuelo de 70 metros de ancho por 280 de largo, que permite la operación de 36 aeronaves F-35B y cuatro helicópteros "Merlin".
