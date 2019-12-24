El juzgado de guardia de Lleida ha acordado este martes prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para el conductor, que circulaba drogado y con el permiso retirado por pérdida de puntos, que causó la muerte por atropello a una mujer de 79 años y se dio a la fuga, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya.
En la causa abierta por la magistrada de Instrucción 1 de Lleida en funciones de guardia se investiga al conductor por homicidio imprudente, abandono del lugar de los hechos, conducción bajo los efectos de las drogas y conducción sin permiso por pérdida de puntos.
Según ha informado este martes la Guardia Urbana de Lleida, el atropello se produjo el lunes poco después del mediodía en un paso de peatones sin semáforo situado en una rotonda. Al llegar hasta el lugar del suceso, los agentes comprobaron que el conductor se había marchado a pie.
Finalmente, la Guardia Urbana pudo localizar al hombre, de 52 años y nacionalidad española, en la estación de autobuses de Lleida. Tras detenerle como presunto autor de un delito contra la seguridad del tráfico, fue sometido a una prueba de alcoholemia, que dio negativo, y una de drogas, que dio positivo.
Una ambulancia del Servicio de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) trasladó a la víctima en estado grave hasta el Hospital Universitario Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida, donde falleció anoche.
