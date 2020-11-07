madrid
El fuerte temporal que ha azotado a casi toda la península ha dejado esta madrugada fuertes rachas de viento en Alto Campoo (Cantabria) -108 km/h- y en Cádiz (Andalucía) -105 km/h-, las más altas de todo el país, según los últimos datos de la Agencia de Meteorología (Aemet).
En el municipio de Velilla del Río Carrión (Palencia) el viento también ha soplado con fuerza y se han medido rachas de 99 km/h, dato muy similar a los 98 km/h registrados en la localidad de Villanueva de Córdoba.
Respecto a la acumulación de precipitaciones, la Aemet señala que, a pesar de que el temporal comienza a remitir, a primeras horas de esta mañana se recogían 35,4 litros por metro cuadrado en Tornavacas (Cáceres), seguida de la localidad de Campezo en Álava con 34,4 litros y de los 32,6 de Zaragoza-Valdespartera.
En otras áreas de las provincias de Cádiz, Castellón y Cáceres, la madrugada ha sido muy lluviosa y se han recogido cantidades que oscilan entre los 25 y los 30 litros por metro cuadrado.
Meteorología también resalta las temperaturas mínimas de esta madrugada, donde en el puerto de Somosierra (Madrid) los termómetros han marcado 0,4 grados y en Port Ainé (Lérida ) 2,4 grados.
A partir de este domingo, la borrasca se desplazará aún más hacia el norte perdiendo ya la influencia en España, aunque la entrada de un nuevo frente atlántico producirá nuevas lluvias en el tercio occidental peninsular, y con temperaturas sin apenas cambios. El viento tenderá a debilitarse desde este domingo, aunque todavía será intenso en el extremo noroeste.
