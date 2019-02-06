El conjunto de los últimos cinco años ha sido el más cálido a nivel global de la historia moderna, desde 1880, según los datos presentados este miércoles por expertos de la NASA y de la Oficina Nacional de Océanos y Atmósfera (NOAA, en inglés) de EE.UU. La temperatura mundial en 2018 fue la cuarta más cálida jamás registrada, colocándose solo por detrás de 2016 (el más cálido), 2015 y 2017.
Así, la temperatura global durante 2018 se situó 0,83ºC por encima del promedio del siglo XX, lo que significa que el año pasado fue el 42ºC consecutivo, desde 1977, que registró una temperatura mundial superior a la media. En su informe, la NOAA subrayó que nueve de los diez años más cálidos en el mundo han ocurrido desde 2005.
El documento destacó también que gran parte de Europa, Nueva Zelanda y regiones de Oriente Medio y Rusia registraron altas temperaturas terrestres; mientras que zonas del Océano Pacífico sur y del Océano Atlántico norte y sur también sufrieron temperaturas máximas en la superficie del mar.
En concreto, la temperatura de 2018 en Europa fue la más alta anotada en los análisis de ambas instituciones, con 1,78°C por encima de la media. La temperatura anual del Viejo Continente aumentó a una tasa promedio de 0,12°C por década desde 1910. No obstante, casi se ha cuadruplicado hasta 0,43°C desde 1981.
Durante el siglo XXI, la diferencia entre la temperatura global de la Tierra y el océano ha alcanzado nuevos máximos históricos hasta en cinco ocasiones (2005, 2010, 2014, 2015 y 2016).
A lo largo de los primeros cien años del registro de NOAA (de 1880 a 1980), se estableció un nuevo récord de temperatura promedio cada 13 años. Sin embargo, para el período más reciente, entre 1981 y 2018, la frecuencia de un nuevo récord ha aumentado a una vez cada tres años.
Los resultados del informe anual de la NASA y la NOAA, cuya publicación se ha retrasado debido al cierre parcial de 35 días de la Administración de EE.UU., coinciden con los hallazgos del Servicio Europeo Copérnico del Cambio Climático y otros centros de investigación.
