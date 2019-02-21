Público
Machismo Al 76% de las mujeres le sirven un refresco cuando han pedido una cerveza y su compañero no

Los datos del estudio reflejan, además, que el 30% de las mujeres ha notado miradas de extrañeza si van a un bar solas y piden cerveza.

Un camarero sirve una cerveza de Stella-Artois, una de las marcas de Anheuser-Busch InBev, que se fusionará con SABMiller. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

La cerveza no es solo una bebida para hombres. El machismo que sufren las mujeres cuando piden una cerveza y su acompañante hombre no, queda patente en tres de cada cuatro casos. Es decir, el 76% de las mujeres se ha encontrado en esta situación. 

Así lo desvela el informe Mujeres Cerveceras: desmontando mitos y leyendas de Ámbar, cuyos datos se obtienen de encuestas realizadas a 300 mujeres de entre 20 y 50 años en España. Los datos del estudio reflejan, además, que el 30% de las mujeres han notado miradas de extrañeza si van a un bar solas y piden cerveza.

Otro de los errores es creer que las mujeres prefieren una cerveza con limón en lugar de una sola. En concreto, el informe señala que solo una de cada diez mujeres optan por la primera opción, y un 2% se inclina por las 0,0.

