La Guardia Civil lo ha detenido por supuestamente ser el causante del incendio forestal que se produjo en la sierra de La Alcomba, en el municipio de Ramales de la Victoria. 

Imagen de archivo de los efectivos trabajando en las labores de extinción de los incendios en Cantabria./ EFE

La Guardia Civil ha detenido al jefe de voluntarios de Protección Civil en Ramales de la Victoria (Cantabria) por supuestamente ser el causante del incendio forestal que se produjo en la sierra de La Alcomba, en ese municipio, según han informado fuentes del Instituto Armado.

El hombre, de 26 años, fue detenido ayer por su presunta vinculación con ese incendio, que ha sido uno de los más virulentos el pasado fin de semana y el que llevó a una mayor intervención de los efectivos que trabajaron en los fuegos registrados durante cinco días en más de 60 municipios de Cantabria, y que obligó al traslado a la región de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias.

