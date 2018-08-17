Una discoteca de Vitoria ha organizado para este sábado una fiesta que publicita con un cartel en el que se van a intercambiar "chupitos por besos", según ha denunciado el grupo municipal Irabazi.

El Ayuntamiento de Vitoria ya prohibió el pasado mes de abril a esta discoteca de ambiente latino, Perseus, la celebración de la "Fiesta de la minifalda" en la que anunciaban premios a la prenda más corta y a la más provocativa, y bebidas gratis para las mujeres que acudieran con ella.

El año pasado este mismo local tuvo que suspender un concurso de culos de mujeres tras las críticas del consistorio y del Instituto Vasco de la Mujer-Emakunde.

Para mañana, según ha denunciado el grupo de Irabazi en el Ayuntamiento de Vitoria, "Perseus" ha organizado una fiesta que a su juicio "denigra la imagen de las mujeres, convirtiéndolas en meros objetos sexuales".

El concejal Óscar Fernández ha reclamado al alcalde de Vitoria, Gorka Urtaran, y al Gobierno Vasco que vuelvan a actuar contra esta discoteca para que "este evento sexista no se celebre" y que se inicie un expediente sancionador contra este local.

"Es inadmisible que en una ciudad donde se trabaja por la igualdad real y contra cualquier tipo de acto sexista tengan lugar estos eventos donde se convierte a las mujeres en meros objetos sexuales", ha añadido.

La discoteca publicita la fiesta con un cartel en el que aparece una chica con un top ajustado y escotado con las frases: "Si no me acuerdo, no pasó. Lo que sucede en Perseus se queda en Perseus. Cambiamos besos x chupitos. Te animas...".