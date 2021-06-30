Estás leyendo: Un joven regresa al hotel covid de Palma tras escapar de noche junto a otro

Los dos jóvenes que se saltaron el confinamiento dieron negativo en las pruebas PCR. Uno de ellos fue localizado por la Policía y optó por volver de forma voluntaria.

Vista de los balcones del Palma Bellver, el hotel covid donde se alojan algunos de los estudiantes que visitaron Mallorca en un viaje de estudios y que tienen que guardar cuarentena. Cati Cladera / EFE

Uno de los dos jóvenes que escaparon anoche del hotel covid de Palma donde cumplen aislamiento los afectados por el megabrote surgido en los viajes de fin de curso a Mallorca ha regresado al establecimiento pasadas unas horas, han indicado fuentes policiales y sanitarias este miércoles.

El regreso al hotel Palma Bellver, situado en primera línea del paseo marítimo, se produjo esta madrugada después de que fuera localizado por agentes de la Policía Nacional y optara por volver de forma voluntaria.

Se trata de un mayor de edad que dio negativo en las pruebas PCR que se le han hecho a los más de dos centenares de jóvenes que permanecen confinados en el hotel.

El otro joven, que también dio negativo en las PCR, parece que ha sido encontrado y que se encuentra con un tutor, han precisado fuentes sanitarias.

La Fiscalía de Baleares se ha opuesto a que el juzgado ratifique la resolución del Govern en la que ordenó el confinamiento de un grupo de más de 200 estudiantes peninsulares de viaje en Mallorca, por su relación directa o indirecta con un brote que afecta a jóvenes de varias comunidades.

