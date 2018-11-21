Público
Una madre y su hija mueren tras ser atacadas por sus perros en Madrid

Las parejas de ambas han encontrado a las dos víctimas con diversas mordeduras de perro en su chalé de Colmenar de Oreja.

Una madre y su hija mueren tras ser atacadas por sus perros en Madrid.

Dos mujeres de 57 y 41 años —madre e hija— han fallecido este miércoles en su chalé de Colmenar de Oreja (Madrid) al ser atacadas por sus perros, de la raza dogo de Burdeos, ha informado a Efe un portavoz de Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid-112.

El suceso ha tenido lugar en el número 578 de la calle Ibor, en la urbanización Balcón del Tajo de la citada localidad, donde los maridos de ambas han encontrado a las dos víctimas con diversas mordeduras de perro.

Mientras, los animales estaban en el interior de la vivienda cuando en torno a las 12.30 horas los servicios de emergencias han sido alertados por los dos hombres, que han tenido que ser atendidos por una crisis de ansiedad. Al parecer, los perros pertenecían a la madre, así como la vivienda.

Fuentes de la comandancia de la Guardia Civil han indicado a Efe que agentes de la Policía Judicial del cuerpo en Pinto se han hecho cargo de la investigación, aunque en estas primeras horas se ha centrado la atención en los familiares de las fallecidas.

El importante número de mordiscos que presentaban ambas mujeres ha causado un gran impacto tanto en los servicios de emergencia como en sus allegados.

De momento, los dos perros serán trasladados a una protectora como medida cautelar y a disposición judicial.

Aunque la raza dogo de Burdeos no figura en la lista de perros "potencialmente peligrosos" del real decreto de 2002, algunas comunidades autónomas o incluso municipios sí lo incluyen en sus normas específicas.

