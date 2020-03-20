Estás leyendo: La Comunidad de Madrid pide "por error" a 7.000 voluntarios que llamen al 112 para dar información

La Comunidad de Madrid pide "por error" a 7.000 voluntarios que llamen al 112 para dar información

Fuentes del Gobierno autonómico aseguran que ha sido un error de la Consejería de Política Social y que se va a rectificar. Esta petición se mandó este jueves a las tres de la tarde. El teléfono del 112 está saturados de llamadas para atender emergencias desde que comenzó la crisis del coronavirus. 

Correo enviado desde la Comunidad de Madrid a sus voluntarios. / Público

madrid

Actualizado:

beatriz asuar

La Comunidad de Madrid ha pedido a las personas que se han apuntado a su bolsa de voluntarios que llamen al 012 y al 112 para informar sobre las necesidades que identifiquen en otra personas de su entorno que necesiten ayuda. En esta bolsa hay 7.000 personas que han recibido esta información y que pueden estar utilizando el 112 para esto pese a que el teléfono de Emergencias se encuentra completamente saturado desde que comenzó la crisis del coronavirus. 

Fuentes del Gobierno autonómico aseguraron a Público que ha sido un error de la Consejería de Políticas Sociales, Familia, Igualdad y Natalidad y que pedirán que se rectifique la información. El email aparece firmado por el propio consejero, Alberto Reyero, y se mandó a las tres de la tarde este jueves. 

"La primera actuación que os pedimos es que identifiquéis a las personas de vuestro entorno más cercano que necesitan ayuda y qué tipo de ayuda y que trasladéis al 012 y 112 las necesidades de esas personas para en caso necesario activar el servicio de emergencias sociales de la Comunidad de Madrid", indica el Gobierno autonómico a los voluntarios en un email que mandaron a la bolsa este jueves. 

Correo enviado desde la Comunidad de Madrid a sus voluntarios. / Público

Fuentes del gobierno regional no conocían esta información hasta que Público preguntó por ella. El error se achaca únicamente a Políticas Sociales y no a la Consejería de Justicia, de la que depende el 112. "Las urgencias de tipo social deben dirigirse al 010 o al 012. Se le va a pedir que lo comuniquen otra vez", aseguran. 

Los trabajadores del 112 llevan semanas saturados. Ni ellos ni el comité de empresa conocía esta información. "No sabemos nada. Es la primera noticia y es una gran irresponsabilidad. Si 7.000 personas llaman para identificar necesidades el teléfono se vuelve a colapsar. Trabajamos para atender emergencias, no para dar ni recabar información", alegan desde el comité de empresa.

Según pudo saber este medio, la Gerente también ha hablado ya con la Consejería de Políticas Sociales y se rectificará lo más pronto posible.


