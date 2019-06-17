Público
Málaga CF El equipo alevín del Málaga detiene el partido para reprender a sus padres por discutir en la grada

Los jugadores y el equipo técnico se abrazaron formando una barrera que daba la espalda a la afición para, unos segundos después, darse media vuelta y recriminar la actitud de sus progenitores con el dedo índice en señal de protesta.

Imagen del momento en que los pequeños recriminan la actitud de sus padres | Canal Sur

El equipo alevín del Málaga CF ofreció, este domingo, una de las mejores lecciones sobre los verdaderos valores del deporte durante la semifinal del Torneo de fútbol base Costa de la Luz Cup en Punta Umbría (Huelva) en un encuentro contra el Sporting de Portugal.

Marcador 2-1 a favor de los blanquiazules y con toda una segunda parte por delante, los malagueños decidieron parar el juego para dirigirse a la grada donde familiares y aficionados se enzarzaban en una tensa disputa. Los pequeños, hartos de la situación, se dirigieron a la grada para exponer la mayor lección a sus padres: que la violencia no representa los valores del deporte.

Al llegar, los integrantes de la plantilla y el equipo técnico se abrazaron formando una barrera que daba la espalda a la afición para, unos segundos después, darse media vuelta para recriminarles su actitud con el dedo índice en señal de protesta. La escena, captada por Canal Sur Televisión, habla por sí sola. Unos niños de 10 y 11 años dando una gran lección a sus padres con un gesto aplaudido por todos los presentes:

