Animalistas llevan al fiscal la caza de jabalíes con flechas en Vitoria

La asociación animalista Aprova ha pedido a la Fiscalía y al Gobierno Vasco que investiguen si la decisión del Ayuntamiento de cazar jabalíes con arco y flechas para controlar su población en el humedal de Salburua vulnera la Ley vasca de Conservación de Naturaleza.
Aprova considera que estas batidas contravienen varios artículos de la citada norma porque suponen "un cruel maltrato, que conduce a una agonía lenta" de los jabalíes, cuando se puede recurrir a métodos alternativos.
Explica en este sentido que debe haber "voluntad por parte de la Administración para proteger a su depredador natural, que es el lobo, que a causa de su persecución y exterminio ha sido declarado casi en extinción".
Junto con la protección al lobo, Aprova propone sustituir las batidas por medidas adoptadas en otros países como el uso de repelentes como la orina del lobo, colocar vallas de protección e inocularles anticonceptivos inyectables.
El colectivo animalista ha presentado sendas denuncias ante la Fiscalía y ante el Gobierno Vasco para que abran un expediente informativo por posibles delitos contra la flora y la fauna y para que paralicen las batidas y no autoricen "nuevas matanzas".
